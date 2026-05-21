Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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ali wu's avatar
ali wu
3h

I think this is a misreading of history, as the truth of that war has little to do with Nicholas' presumed dislike of Japan, and much more to do with this:

“You see, when Japan began to modernize under the Meiji Restoration, it turned to what it thought was Britain, but ended up in the hands of the Rothschilds, who used Schiff to militarize Japan against Russia."

The author may need to read a bit more about those times.

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
5hEdited

And many sets of binoculars were defenestrated...

The Russian 2nd Pacific Squadron: Voyage of the Damned

https://youtu.be/9Mdi_Fh9_Ag?si=gpggPKOPET96HlEz

Never bring Russian gun cotton charged naval shells to a Japanese trinitrophenol fight:

Battle of Tsushima - When the 2nd Pacific Squadron thought it couldn't get any worse...

https://youtu.be/BXpj6nK5ylo?si=XrXtV1-RRPpu84Lm

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