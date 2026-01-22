Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
6h

President Putin was correct by saying, "Whoever does not miss the Soviet Union has no heart. Whoever wants it back has no brain."

Reply
Share
V900's avatar
V900
6h

Why Stalin is popular? Because he’s the great Russian nation builder obviously.

Who reversed the territorial humiliations of WW1/The Russian civil war and turned the country into a super power.

He was in more than one sense a Red Czar. (Though leadership in principle was collective.)

They had to lie about Stalin and make up stories about “40-60.000.000 dead, in order to slander him. That really says it all.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture