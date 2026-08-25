In his latest video essay, Nicholas Reed illustrates the surprising political history of milk, exploring how one of humanity’s oldest symbols of nourishment became intertwined with ideas of purity, racial ideology, authoritarianism, and power across history, popular culture, and the modern internet.

Milk is one of humanity’s oldest and most universal symbols. It represents nourishment, motherhood, innocence, purity, health, and life itself. As the first food most people ever consume, it evokes comfort, dependence, and trust. Yet throughout modern history, this seemingly ordinary drink has repeatedly appeared in unexpected places: fascist propaganda, colonial racial theory, white supremacist internet culture, and countless films depicting authoritarian power.

This is not because milk is inherently political. Rather, authoritarian movements have consistently appropriated symbols associated with purity, health, discipline, and protection to present themselves as guardians of society. Milk has become one of the most enduring examples of that phenomenon.

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The association stretches back long before the twentieth century. Across Europe and the Middle East, milk baths symbolized aristocratic refinement, beauty, and elite status. Legends surrounding figures such as Cleopatra helped establish milk as a metaphor for bodily perfection and cultivated purity. Pale skin itself often represented wealth and privilege because it implied freedom from manual labor. While these associations were largely social rather than racial, they created a symbolic language that later political ideologies would eagerly adopt.

During the nineteenth century, colonial thinkers increasingly transformed milk from a simple food into evidence of supposed civilizational superiority. Because many Northern European populations had developed high levels of adult lactose tolerance through centuries of dairy farming, racial theorists began contrasting “milk-drinking races” with societies whose diets relied primarily on rice, millet, corn, or legumes. Dietary differences soon became distorted into claims about intelligence, strength, masculinity, and national character.

Writers and physicians argued that dairy consumption produced stronger, more vigorous populations, while non-dairy cultures were portrayed as weaker or less advanced. Figures such as J. Leonard Corning and Woods Hutchinson promoted these ideas openly, helping turn nutrition into racial ideology. By the early twentieth century, even prominent political leaders echoed similar rhetoric. Future U.S. President Herbert Hoover famously connected dairy consumption to the “virility of the white races,” illustrating how deeply these assumptions had entered mainstream public discourse.

These ideas proved fertile ground for authoritarian movements.

Fascist regimes rarely presented themselves merely as systems of force. Instead, they portrayed themselves as protectors of the national body, promising order, discipline, health, and moral renewal. Physical fitness, bodily restraint, and notions of purity became central political values. Milk fit naturally within this symbolic framework because it represented wholesome nourishment rather than indulgence.

Nazi Germany cultivated the image of Adolf Hitler as an ascetic leader who rejected alcohol, smoking, and excess while embodying discipline and self-sacrifice. Whether every detail of this image reflected reality mattered less than its political usefulness. Hitler’s carefully constructed public persona became a metaphor for the purified German nation itself. Likewise, Fascist Italy under Benito Mussolini celebrated milk as part of its vision of national regeneration, even producing Lanital, a synthetic textile manufactured from milk protein, as a symbol of industrial innovation and economic self-sufficiency.

The symbolism extended far beyond food. It became part of a broader authoritarian aesthetic in which the healthy body represented the healthy nation.

These historical associations help explain why milk appears so frequently in modern cinema whenever filmmakers wish to signal unsettling authority. Films such as Inglorious Bastards, Get Out, and V for Vendetta deliberately place milk alongside characters who exercise immense power while presenting themselves as calm, civilized, or paternal. The contrast creates unease precisely because milk normally evokes innocence rather than menace.

Perhaps nowhere is this symbolism clearer than in V for Vendetta. The authoritarian government repeatedly frames itself as a protective force preserving order against chaos. Milk reinforces that illusion of benevolence. It suggests nourishment and safety even as violence operates beneath the surface. The drink becomes shorthand for a government claiming parental authority over society.

In the twenty-first century, these symbolic traditions resurfaced in an entirely different environment: internet culture. During the rise of the alt-right in the mid-2010s, white supremacist communities embraced milk as an online meme, posting images of themselves chugging milk and celebrating lactose tolerance as evidence of supposed European racial superiority. What appeared absurd to many observers was actually rooted in much older colonial myths linking dairy consumption with whiteness and biological superiority.

The internet did not invent these ideas. It merely repackaged them into digital culture.

That does not mean drinking milk, or promoting healthier diets, is inherently political. Modern debates over raw milk, organic food, processed ingredients, or nutrition span a wide range of viewpoints and motivations. Most people who advocate dietary reform have no connection whatsoever to extremist politics.

The important lesson lies elsewhere. Throughout history, movements built on nationalism and authoritarianism have repeatedly drawn on symbols of purity, bodily discipline, and national restoration because they possess enormous emotional power. They promise a return to health, strength, innocence, and order. Milk, perhaps more than any other everyday food, naturally embodies those ideals. Ultimately, milk is neither racist nor fascist. It remains a source of nutrition, a livelihood for millions of farmers, and a symbol of care across countless cultures and religions. Yet its repeated appearance alongside authoritarian movements reveals something important about political symbolism itself. Extremist ideologies rarely invent entirely new symbols. Instead, they appropriate familiar ones that already carry positive emotional associations.

Milk did not create authoritarianism. But generation after generation, authoritarian movements have chosen milk as one of the most effective symbols through which to portray themselves as pure, protective, disciplined, and morally righteous. History reminds us that even the most ordinary objects can acquire extraordinary political meaning, not because of what they are, but because of the stories societies choose to tell about them.