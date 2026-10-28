Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Joanna Martin's avatar
Joanna Martin
4h

Right!

I cringed when I read Dugin's response to Netanyahu's attack. Dugin denied he was an Anti-Semite. He should have argued along the line you used - that the criticism is directed against "Israel's" evil deeds not their ethnicity.

And I would have pointed out that the Arabs & Christians who have long & deep roots in Palestine are the real Semites. The Zionists now controlling Palestine are invaders from Central & Eastern Europe - who, as far as we know, aren't even Semites.

I am a woman. If I bomb a school bus full of little children and you criticize my actions; and if I shriek that you are a women-hater; I'd be doing what the Zionists now controlling Palestine do: denying responsibility for my actions and blaming you and suggesting YOU are the evil one who must be punished for "hating women".

God bless & protect Iran and the Iranian People.

I am deeply ashamed of President Trump and the US Congress for the unprovoked attack on Iran. Trump has no "Just Cause" to start the war against Iran. But they are bought and paid for by the "Israeli" lobby.

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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
4h

Ahistoricity. Again, a new word to learn and keep.

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