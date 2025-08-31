Kenneth Schmidt warns that amid a tense global situation, a reckless US war against Venezuela would risk dangerous overstretch and could embolden the violent far Left to ignite unrest at home.

The US has sent seven warships and, depending on press reports, anywhere from 4,000 to 7,000 Marines off the coast of Venezuela. The ostensible reason for this sabre-rattling is said to be a desire for the US to stem the flow of illegal drugs out of that country to the US. There is also said to be consternation in the White House about a visit of an unarmed Russian bomber to Venezuela recently.

As a strong believer in the US’ right to intervene in South America if outside powers decide to attack our weak and vulnerable underbelly, the idea of a single visit of a Russian bomber hardly constitutes a casus belli. Now, if Russia decides to send significant forces into the region, I might have a different opinion. However, Vladimir Putin may not be infallible, but he is not stupid, and I do not think the wily Russian would do such a thing.

Right now, the US would be foolish to engage in any unnecessary military operations in South America. The world situation is extremely tense. The Ukraine seems to be on the verge of suffering a serious defeat at the hands of the Russians. Israel has foolishly stirred up the Middle East, and it appears that Erdoğan of Turkey is close to possibly launching an attack on Israel because the Turkish strongman is under pressure to end his subtle support of Israel due to domestic pressure from his Islamic citizens to do something to help the Gaza Palestinians. The Turks have a huge army, the second biggest in NATO, and they have the ability to give the worn-out Israeli military a run for its money. Erdoğan is always a wild card strategically and has been known to change his mind suddenly in the manner of Donald Trump. A temporary Turkish/Iranian alliance seems counterintuitive because the Sunni and the Shia hate each other so much, but stranger things have happened.

Donald Trump has the bad habit of following Benjamin Netanyahu around like a little puppy. It appears he will do anything the Israeli Prime Minister tells him to do. This Svengali-like control of our president is a great danger to legitimate national interests. I also worry that if large numbers of American troops and equipment are sent to South America, it will embolden the violent far Left in the US to begin rioting in cities across the country. National Guard units may not be enough to put down a rebellion of Black radicals and antifa fanatics.

In view of the unstable world and domestic situation at present, a war with Venezuela is inadvisable. I do not doubt that the US military would beat the Venezuelans on the battlefield, but stretching out our military to participate in an unnecessary war of adventure is not very prudent. I advise caution.