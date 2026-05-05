In this candid conversation with the Mainstream Dissident, author and thinker Constantin von Hoffmeister discusses his provocative new book The Fate of White America. We explore the civilizational challenges facing White America, demographic transformation, cultural fragmentation, and paths toward renewal in an age of dissolution.

Drawing on the ideas of Oswald Spengler, Martin Heidegger, Julius Evola, H. P. Lovecraft, Pat Buchanan and others, von Hoffmeister examines the American ethnos, the collapse of cultural coherence, what a positive future might look like for European-descended Americans, and the philosophy of multipolarity.