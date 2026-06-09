Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
7h

Imagine a world where these parasites were forced off the land everywhere, unable to walk anywhere without fear of attack. Living permanently as migrants on their yachts, only able to disembark on the most remote islands far from humanity. They wanted to rise so far above the rest of us, they became detached & floated away.

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Bruce J Kellogg's avatar
Bruce J Kellogg
7h

I only hope they succeed in keeping these evil people from taking their country.

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