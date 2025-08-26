Alexander Dugin notes that Trump could have reclaimed U.S. leadership within a multipolar system, but instead his aggression — attacks on China, high tariffs on India, pressure on Brazil, threats against BRICS, and continued hostilities against Russia in Ukraine — has accelerated the rise of multipolarity.

Trump is forging the new world not by choice but by compulsion. In seeking to disrupt multipolarity and preserve American hegemony, he is in fact accelerating the rise of multipolarity.

Of particular significance is not only the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, symbolizing the unity of two great powers and civilizations, but also the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — whom Trump gravely offended by his conduct — at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit. In fact, at the SCO Summit in Beijing, three principal, fully established poles of the multipolar world are converging: China, Russia, and India.

The fate of humanity depends on whether these three poles can reach a mutual understanding under the new historical conditions, and not on what Trump says or does. He has already fulfilled his mission: he pushed Russia into the arms of China, and now he has thrown in his erstwhile ally, India.

Now these three great civilization-states are uniting. Their combined potential — economic, demographic, political, geopolitical, resource-based, and nuclear — surpasses that of the Western world. Here it is: the genuine multipolarity that no one expected, yet which has now come into being.

Now the West — the failed unipolar world with its NATO, its pitiful European Union, and its idiotic Israel, which tries to assert its greatness on a tiny patch of the Middle East — is confronted with a great Eurasian counterbalance. No force will prevail against it. The Islamic world, first and foremost the Shiites of Iran, will also join this multipolar order embodied in the three great powers: Russia, China, and India. Those who hesitate will gradually lose all relevance, even on the regional level. Trump sought to resist this, but in the end he himself facilitated it.

The upcoming visit of Vladimir Putin to China for the SCO Summit is not merely another meeting with Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi. The situation has changed. The West refused to accept multipolarity, and therefore multipolarity will push the West aside and force it to take its proper place in the new hierarchy, relinquishing its leading role.

Trump began with the slogan “Make America Great Again,” promising greatness to other countries as well — to make them “great again.” Yet he failed to sustain this mission and slipped into the dirty and base politics of the neocons. In trying to preserve hegemony, he essentially ended it and handed the initiative to us.

At the summit, truly great powers meet: Russia, China, and India. It is they who will decide the fate of humanity. Whether you like it or not, the future of humanity belongs to Xi Jinping, Modi, and Putin. The three of us [Russia, China, and India] will determine what the next epoch of humanity will be. We are building our own visions into the multipolar world. This is the unique significance of the SCO Summit.

(Translated from the Russian)