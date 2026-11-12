Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Eleanor's avatar
Eleanor
28m

The Enlightenment was nothing more than an Endarkenment...

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Alexandro14's avatar
Alexandro14
32m

"Yet criticism of Israel occupies a minuscule place in my books, social media posts, and interviews compared with other subjects. What troubles me far more is that Trump squandered the opportunity to establish a stable multipolar world, bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end, and build an America founded on traditional values."........... Dugin wants us to belief that Trump's actions, be it the Iran war or "squandering the opportunity to establish a stable multipolar world," had nothing to do with Israel. In other words he wants us to believe that he is ignorant beyond what the average American who has looked at the same phenomenon figured out.

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