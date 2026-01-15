Multipolar Press

Joanna Martin
In trials (in USA), we are always allowed to show grounds for bias in a witness. However, that a witness has grounds for bias doesn't prove that the witness is not truthful. So I would look for collaboration of the facts the witness alleges.

We have competent evidence that "Israel" has a history of killing people and blaming it on someone else in order to achieve "Israel's" political aims. On Oct 7, "Israel" killed it's own people and blamed Hamas: https://x.com/AsadAns75486250/status/1987601908295741486

https://x.com/georgegalloway/status/1963995543937425586

https://peterkoenig.substack.com/p/israel-killed-her-own-people

https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/1844475238890815578

https://x.com/ShaykhSulaiman/status/1843705164571549974

To kill Jews for political manipulation is an Israeli pattern. This is from a Jewish historian: https://x.com/SZade15/status/1973896931891171749

"Israel" has been pressuring Trump to strike Iran. Trump announced that he'd strike Iran if Iran killed Protestors. In view of "Israel's" history of killing Jews in order to achieve a political goal; the author's assertion that Israel killed some of the Iranian protestors should not be summarily dismissed as fiction based on bias.

Although I think it would be great if the U.S. does not strike Iran again, the opinions articulated in this article have a marked deficiency of supporting facts.

Very entertaining but not reliable.

