Simon Rorschach examines how VOX has made sovereignty its battle cry at home while remaining bound to NATO and the Atlanticist order abroad.

VOX has become one of the strongest expressions of Spain’s sovereigntist revolt, especially on immigration, national identity, and resistance to Brussels. Yet its foreign policy still stops short of full strategic independence: the party remains firmly Atlanticist, supports NATO, and has backed Ukraine against Russia. The result is a contradiction increasingly visible within parts of the European right: national sovereignty is defended at home, while the larger geopolitical framework inherited from the Cold War remains largely unquestioned.