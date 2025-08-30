Konstantin Malofeev praises Viktor Orbán’s pro-family policies in Hungary, which have raised birth rates, reduced abortions and divorces, and strengthened native families without relying on mass immigration.

Viktor Orbán has carried out a truly pro-family shift in all of Hungary’s policies.

Here are just a few aspects: zero income tax for families with four or more children; interest-free government-backed loans of about €30,000 (roughly $33,000) for newlyweds, which are gradually forgiven with the birth of each child and canceled entirely once a third child is born; subsidies for housing and automobiles. Starting October 1, 2025, mothers with three children or more will be exempt from paying personal income tax for life.

Economic measures are combined with effective social advertising. The phrase “Hungary — For Families” has become a state slogan. Now, on computer and television screens, on stages across the country, large, two-parent families are praised and thanked. Observers rightly note: “In Hungary, they have turned parenthood from a burden into a blessing.”

Here are some fresh figures that speak for themselves:

The fertility rate rose from 1.26 in 2010 to 1.61 in 2021. From being among the laggards of the EU, the country has moved into the group of leaders.

The number of abortions during this period has almost halved, from 38,000 to 21,000 annually.

The number of divorces in families with children has decreased by 25%.

All this has been achieved practically without an influx of large immigrant families.

Bravo, Viktor Orbán!

Let’s have Hungarian measures in Russia!

(Translated from the Russian)