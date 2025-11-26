Multipolar Press

Daniel Beegan
6h

The new Russia could be the catalyst in leading the rest of the world back to God. I pray for Russia's success on the battlefield and in the reconsecration of its people, a joint effort by President Putin and His Beatitude Patriarch Kiril.

Kautilya The Contemplator
1h

I agree with the core thrust of Professor Dugin's argument that the external confrontation with the West in Ukraine and the internal reckoning are inseparable, and that no lasting victory is possible without addressing the ideological, cultural and institutional fractures inherited from the 1990s. However, purging Western liberalism from Russia will require more than moral clarity. It demands rebuilding weakened state institutions, reversing decades of elite dependence on Western financial systems and overcoming entrenched cultural habits shaped by consumerism, individualism and oligarchic capitalism.

The deeper challenge is not just removing foreign influence but cultivating a coherent alternative worldview and restoring a sense of collective purpose that can anchor a renewed Russian statehood.

A final broadside I will add to this is that many Russian emigres who left their homeland in bitterness after the Soviet collapse are now seeing, often for the first time, the moral and institutional decay of the West they once idealized and the resurgence of cultural confidence at home. Their changing perceptions and the return of a broader civilizational self-belief will also play a role in strengthening Russia's path to victory and renewal.

