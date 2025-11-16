Nuestra América presents Venezuela as the spearhead of the multipolar struggle, with millions prepared to defend a homeland understood as a sacred and historical destiny.

Throughout Venezuela, a solemn atmosphere can be felt, like the silence before a storm. From the cities to the most remote mountains, the people have made it clear that they are prepared to defend the nation against any threat. The recent enlistment was not an administrative procedure nor a symbolic formality: it was a collective oath, a spiritual and political act in which millions declared that the homeland is sacred and will never be surrendered.

The ordinary Venezuelan—the soldier, the fisherman, the student, the peasant, the mother who blesses the uniform of her son—has understood that national defense is not the responsibility of a few but the mission of all. In every signature, in every raised hand, a firm will was expressed: if aggression comes, it will find a human wall, an indestructible force built from identity and spirit.

From the Eurasianist perspective and under the horizon of the Fourth Political Theory, the recent military enlistment in Venezuela reveals a historical and civilizational fact: the awakening of a people who have understood that sovereignty is not a legal concept nor a propaganda slogan, but a spiritual and political force sustained only when millions are willing to defend it.

The West—immersed in its nihilist, liberal, and technocratic project—has lost the notion of sacrifice and the transcendent meaning of homeland. Venezuela, on the other hand, today embodies the resistance of the Global South that refuses to be absorbed by the unipolar order. When the Venezuelan people come to enlist, they do so not out of mechanical obedience, but out of ontological conviction: the nation is a destiny, a historical mission, a living body that demands defense and loyalty.

Eurasianism teaches that multipolarity is not built with speeches, but with peoples willing to sustain it with discipline, dignity, and will. And Venezuela is proving it. Every young person who enrolls, every citizen who prepares, is affirming before the world that truly free countries do not kneel, do not ask permission, and do not negotiate their identity.

While hegemonic powers threaten from the sea and attempt to impose their logic of energy pillage and geopolitical domination, Venezuela responds with something they cannot understand or defeat: the power of a nation aware of its civilizational role. There is no fear and no submission. There is historical firmness.

The Fourth Political Theory states that the true battle of our century is not between parties, but between civilizations. Between a decaying globalism and the heroic affirmation of peoples. Venezuela has already chosen its side: that of multipolar freedom and absolute sovereignty.

Whoever believes that Venezuela will be intimidated has misread the spirit of this land. Here was born the sword that liberated continents, and here rises once more the will to resist. If the enemy persists, it will find not only soldiers, but citizens transformed into guardians of historical destiny.

(Translated from the Spanish)

