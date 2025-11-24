Nuestra América argues that Venezuela now stands as the epicenter of continental resistance against Western domination.

Venezuela is no longer a mere actor on the geopolitical board; it is an epicenter of continental resistance, a territory where history, culture, and sovereignty intertwine with the firm will of a people determined to be masters of their own destiny. Attempts to underestimate it—to measure it with the old metrics of U.S. power—now collide with a reality impossible to ignore: a country that has learned to mobilize, to defend its territory, and to resist with strategic discipline and collective spirit.

From the Eurasianist perspective, Venezuela is far more than oil and coastlines. It is a bastion of civilization that refuses to become a colony of the West. Every enlistment, every civil and military mobilization, every gesture of diplomatic independence reflects an ontological power, a power that arises from the history, identity, and collective consciousness of a nation. The coordination of society, loyalty to the homeland, and the strength of historical memory create an impenetrable block that cannot be reduced to simple military balances or economic calculations.

The enemies, who believe they can intimidate Venezuela with sanctions, media campaigns, and direct threats, fail to grasp something fundamental: the spirit of a people who are organized, aware of their historical mission, and capable of transcending material limitations. There is no improvisation here; there is strategic foresight, social cohesion, and a profound sense of destiny. This is not only about defending borders; it is about asserting that the future of a country cannot be dictated by the logic of empire. It can only be created by the collective will of its citizens.

Whoever dares to measure Venezuela by the rules of the past will discover too late that the country has already redefined its own rules. Venezuela is not to be underestimated. And whoever does so will find before them not only armed men and women, but a civilization in motion, aware of its strength and confident in its victory.

(Translated from the Spanish)

