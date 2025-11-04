Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henri Mellett's avatar
Henri Mellett
3h

Makes one remember an ancient and resounding cry of perennial aspiration " no gods, no masters! ", however big their bombs. So make a world not fit even for a swaggering bully to admire himself in.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eduardo Guzmán's avatar
Eduardo Guzmán
1h

It's apparently so, but violence and lies are both irrenunciable, and the lie is what you need for stability. If they only had violence, that power would be too risky for its very agents and the powerful masters themselves. History has meant a progressive preference for the lie, which is the natural or logical mechanism, the one that is working at each home and individual, maybe elsewhere in nature too. (For this view, read Agustin Garcia Calvo) So which is the main lie holding the Western power structure together and reigning almost (only 'almost', that is yet another condition) everywhere and in everyone? I believe it is the money - creation method itself, which was exposed very thoroughly by Richard A. Werner and directly connected to the pandemic and its recently-born industry (as evidenced by the Fourtillan case in the bankers-controlled France). So the money lie has been broken and power (the power of money) is in desperate need of renewal, which is the role organized with and assigned to the cripto sphere, now in the process of being merged into the money mix to prevent the masses from realizing how and to what extent they are being fooled by the Forty Thieves. For the latter have only been using so-called natural numbers (the same numbers that define the ultimate constitution of things, reality, from within and without atoms and molecules) to heap their numbers and thus become so powerful, handle governments, organize the political play, design new slave - driving techniques... And the natural numbers, the only ingredient of all and any money forms of the past or the future, happen to be not only our essential constituents but also an essential part of this strangely powerful and dangerous something that is the human language. Violence is an occasional but risky basis for power, and its real support all around is broken. The good news is on the loose

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture