“Sociology is a biological problem and Nations are herds of cattle.”

— Ragnar Redbeard, Might Is Right (1890)

Venezuela remains a dependent state because it lacks the final guarantor of sovereignty: nuclear weapons. Power in the modern world rests on deterrence, and deterrence requires the ability to destroy. Without it, a nation cannot stand as an equal. The Monroe Doctrine still governs the Western Hemisphere. It defines the territory not by law but by hierarchy. Within this system, Venezuela exists inside the American sphere, where every move is tolerated or punished according to Washington’s needs. Oil reserves, trade, and ideology do not matter. What matters is the capacity to resist pressure, and Venezuela has none.

The reality of multipolarity is Darwinian. Civilization-states compete as species compete, and survival belongs to those that adapt through strength. Ragnar Redbeard wrote that “might is right,” and his brutal formula still applies. The rhetoric of “independence” is decoration. Behind it stands raw power: missiles, alliances, and resources mobilized for war. Venezuela’s leaders speak of “socialism” and “sovereignty,” yet they depend on others for protection. They rely on Russia or China for leverage against the United States, but this reliance only confirms subordination. Multipolarity creates new masters, not liberation. It replaces one empire with many. This is called balance.

Carl Schmitt’s insight remains the most accurate: sovereignty is the power to decide in the moment of crisis. Venezuela cannot decide. The country’s choices are framed by stronger powers. Darwinian multipolarity functions as an unspoken law of nature. It enforces order through proximity and force. Within this order, small states live under conditional independence: free to act so long as their actions do not threaten the hierarchy. Multipolarity, in this sense, is not a promise of equality but a recognition of permanent inequality. It is a global system of unequal sovereignties, where only nuclear powers are truly free.

The Monroe Doctrine functions as the metaphysical law of the Western hemisphere: a nomos of order rooted in force and distance. Within its perimeter, the lesser states possess delegated freedom, permitted to act only within the boundaries traced by the regional hegemon (the United States). Multipolarity reveals itself not as balance but as stratification: a planetary hierarchy in which decision is the mark of the sovereign and obedience the fate of the rest. For the United States, any movement by Russia or China within the Western hemisphere shatters the nomos it guards; the architecture of power tolerates no rival presence in one’s sphere of influence.