Venezuela and the Law of the Strong
Only power grants freedom.
“Sociology is a biological problem and Nations are herds of cattle.”
— Ragnar Redbeard, Might Is Right (1890)
Venezuela remains a dependent state because it lacks the final guarantor of sovereignty: nuclear weapons. Power in the modern world rests on deterrence, and deterrence requires the ability to destroy. Without it, a nation cannot stand as an equal. The Monroe Doctrine still governs the Western Hemisphere. It defines the territory not by law but by hierarchy. Within this system, Venezuela exists inside the American sphere, where every move is tolerated or punished according to Washington’s needs. Oil reserves, trade, and ideology do not matter. What matters is the capacity to resist pressure, and Venezuela has none.
The reality of multipolarity is Darwinian. Civilization-states compete as species compete, and survival belongs to those that adapt through strength. Ragnar Redbeard wrote that “might is right,” and his brutal formula still applies. The rhetoric of “independence” is decoration. Behind it stands raw power: missiles, alliances, and resources mobilized for war. Venezuela’s leaders speak of “socialism” and “sovereignty,” yet they depend on others for protection. They rely on Russia or China for leverage against the United States, but this reliance only confirms subordination. Multipolarity creates new masters, not liberation. It replaces one empire with many. This is called balance.
Carl Schmitt’s insight remains the most accurate: sovereignty is the power to decide in the moment of crisis. Venezuela cannot decide. The country’s choices are framed by stronger powers. Darwinian multipolarity functions as an unspoken law of nature. It enforces order through proximity and force. Within this order, small states live under conditional independence: free to act so long as their actions do not threaten the hierarchy. Multipolarity, in this sense, is not a promise of equality but a recognition of permanent inequality. It is a global system of unequal sovereignties, where only nuclear powers are truly free.
The Monroe Doctrine functions as the metaphysical law of the Western hemisphere: a nomos of order rooted in force and distance. Within its perimeter, the lesser states possess delegated freedom, permitted to act only within the boundaries traced by the regional hegemon (the United States). Multipolarity reveals itself not as balance but as stratification: a planetary hierarchy in which decision is the mark of the sovereign and obedience the fate of the rest. For the United States, any movement by Russia or China within the Western hemisphere shatters the nomos it guards; the architecture of power tolerates no rival presence in one’s sphere of influence.
Makes one remember an ancient and resounding cry of perennial aspiration " no gods, no masters! ", however big their bombs. So make a world not fit even for a swaggering bully to admire himself in.
It's apparently so, but violence and lies are both irrenunciable, and the lie is what you need for stability. If they only had violence, that power would be too risky for its very agents and the powerful masters themselves. History has meant a progressive preference for the lie, which is the natural or logical mechanism, the one that is working at each home and individual, maybe elsewhere in nature too. (For this view, read Agustin Garcia Calvo) So which is the main lie holding the Western power structure together and reigning almost (only 'almost', that is yet another condition) everywhere and in everyone? I believe it is the money - creation method itself, which was exposed very thoroughly by Richard A. Werner and directly connected to the pandemic and its recently-born industry (as evidenced by the Fourtillan case in the bankers-controlled France). So the money lie has been broken and power (the power of money) is in desperate need of renewal, which is the role organized with and assigned to the cripto sphere, now in the process of being merged into the money mix to prevent the masses from realizing how and to what extent they are being fooled by the Forty Thieves. For the latter have only been using so-called natural numbers (the same numbers that define the ultimate constitution of things, reality, from within and without atoms and molecules) to heap their numbers and thus become so powerful, handle governments, organize the political play, design new slave - driving techniques... And the natural numbers, the only ingredient of all and any money forms of the past or the future, happen to be not only our essential constituents but also an essential part of this strangely powerful and dangerous something that is the human language. Violence is an occasional but risky basis for power, and its real support all around is broken. The good news is on the loose