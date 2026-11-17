Igor Ronhaus examines Moscow’s determination to defeat NATO’s strategy in Ukraine as the conflict escalates and the Western-dominated order faces a growing crisis.

The war in Ukraine has entered another dangerous phase. Russia continues its military operations along a front stretching hundreds of miles, while Ukraine has intensified its attacks deep inside Russian territory. Moscow regards the conflict as the consequence of NATO’s eastward expansion, the Western-backed political transformation of Ukraine in 2014, and Kiev’s refusal to reach a lasting settlement with the Russian-speaking population of Donbass. Russian leaders argue that their repeated warnings about Ukraine’s possible integration into NATO were ignored and that military intervention became necessary to prevent a hostile military alliance from establishing itself along Russia’s borders. Neither side has achieved a decisive breakthrough, but the character of the conflict is changing. The struggle now extends far beyond the trenches of Donbass. Bridges, railways, oil refineries, power stations, and industrial centers have become major targets. The central question concerns Russia’s right to defend its national security and historical interests against an Atlantic alliance that has steadily expanded toward its territory. The war has therefore become a test of endurance, industrial strength, and political determination, with consequences extending far beyond Ukraine itself.