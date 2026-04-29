Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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siobhan's avatar
siobhan
3h

God help us these people are INSANE!!!! The people don't want war!!!! We are NOT going to fight for them while they protect themselves in their ballroom bunkers! NO MORE WAR!

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
1h

Two kings vying for control of the English (speaking) civilization.

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