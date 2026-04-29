Alexander Dugin on Charles III, Trump, and the return of Atlanticism.

King Charles III of England, speaking before Congress, called for the preservation of NATO, support for the regime in Ukraine, and the joint launching of a war against Russia. Congress applauded. Above all the Democrats, though a significant number of Republicans as well.

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At the same time, Charles III made a malicious joke, hinting that by starting a war for independence from Britain, the Americans had made a mistake, and that now would be the time to correct it. The aggressive and coarse insolence of the British monarch was tinged with a specifically English humor. Thus, Charles reminded them that during the previous reconstruction, the White House had burned.

He did not forget ecology either, which had previously irritated Trump. Today, Trump supporters (in particular, Mark Levin) are praising King Charles, and a photograph of Charles and Trump has appeared on the White House website with the caption “Two Kings,” alluding to the slogan of anti-Trump campaigns organized by Democrats: “No Kings!” If you do not want one king—an American one—you will get two.

Before our eyes, a clear reboot of classical Atlanticism is taking place.

The conclusions for us are obvious. If there were ever any hopes placed in Trump, they are gone. The great war of the continents is entering an acute phase.

(Translated from the Russian)