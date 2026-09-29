Santander Wallaby examines how maritime infrastructure is becoming a weapon of Ankara’s geopolitical independence.

Turkey has launched Mavi Vatan, the first dredging vessel of its kind in the country’s history. At first glance, this may appear to be little more than another addition to Ankara’s maritime infrastructure. In reality, the vessel carries a far greater significance. It represents the conversion of a geopolitical doctrine into material capacity. Turkey is no longer merely speaking about maritime sovereignty, energy security, and strategic independence. It is steadily building the tools required to enforce them.

How is it going about it?