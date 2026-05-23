Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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sean's avatar
sean
4h

Russia is the last bastion of Western Civilization...

It must survive intact, as the degenerate West fulfill their joint suicide pact

Protect your border, language & culture from thee satanic lunatics

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Madame Publius's avatar
Madame Publius
2h

MAGA has been a failure because we violated the original code of the Framers, which was best articulated by Jefferson when he told us not to place our “confidence in man” but “bind him down from mischief by the chains of the constitution.” Trump himself admitted that the only limits he had were in his "own mind." According to Madison, aka the Father of the Constitution, the U.S. Constitution was directed by the "finger of the Almighty." The U.S. Constitution clearly mandates that “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government” (U.S. CONST. Art. IV, §4.) and NOT democracy. We have turned away from this God given republican form of government in favor of a bastardized, unconstitutional form of democracy which gives control of the national governments to the political parties instead of the hands of the states. This is the cause of all our political problems today and until we educate ourselves on this historical fact and restore our Constitutional Republic, we will never be great again.

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