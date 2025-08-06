Alexander Dugin argues that modern Western civilization is guided by the hostile intellects of fallen angels, manifesting as ultraliberal ideology and moral decay, a reality fully comprehensible only through the Christian worldview.

Recently, Tucker Carlson declared that the West is ruled by supernatural entities from hell. Many have wondered: how should we take this?

First, it is very important to recall that Christian teaching — which the West officially and harshly renounced about 500 years ago — had a completely different understanding of what constitutes a “rational being.” Accordingly, from school onward (and our schools were first communist, then liberal — in both cases ideological), we have been accustomed to thinking that there is only one kind of bearer of reason: the human being.

We have been taught to believe that only the human race carries reason, while everything else belongs to the realm of fairy tales and fables. That only humans possess rational consciousness. Once, humans emerged from apes, and since then they have taken their fate into their own hands, progressing, that is, moving ever more towards affirming this rationality as the foundation of collective historical existence.

This is how we grew up, this is how we were educated, and it seems to us that this is the absolute truth. Something “taken for granted,” as the English say — a self-evident truth. Yet this so-called self-evidence was in fact an innovative idea that appeared only about 500 years ago. From its beginnings as the private opinion of rather marginal elements, it gradually conquered more and more social space. Today, the majority of us accept it as fact.

Christianity, however, teaches otherwise. Islam teaches otherwise. Judaism as well. Any religion teaches otherwise. They affirm that there are at least three types of rational beings. The highest and absolute being is God. He is rational; He possesses intellect. For this reason, God is sometimes called Mind or Intelligent Light. For example, in the writings of Saint Maximus the Confessor, God the Father is referred to as Mind.

God is uncreated — the Uncreated Mind. But there is also a created mind, which is divided into two types of beings: angels and humans. That is, apart from humans, there exists another kind of rational being created by God: angels, intellects. These angels surpass humans precisely because they are intellect alone. If humans are intellects placed in a body — a body that hinders thinking and constantly distracts — angels have nothing to impede them. They are pure intellects.

Yet even among the angels, there was division. This too is a teaching of Christianity and other traditional religions. At the very beginning of the world, a schism occurred among the angels. Some remained loyal to the Highest Uncreated Divine Mind; these are what we now call angels. Others fell, entering into opposition to that Uncreated Mind. These fallen angels are also intellects.

There are minds that have risen against God — fallen minds — these are demons (or besy in the Russian tradition).

Thus, the situation became more complex: there are created angelic intellects oriented towards God — angels. There are fallen intellects that rose against God — demons (or besy in the Russian tradition). And there are human intellects, enclosed in the spacesuit of flesh, which distracts them from philosophy and metaphysics by demanding new and additional sensations.

In this way, human existence in history is placed between this complex structure of minds. There are created angelic minds that help humans move in the right direction — in history and in their personal destinies. There are fallen minds that obstruct human progress, leading them into dead ends and confusion. And there is God, whose Mind is the highest, governing all these processes.

This is how the Christian tradition sees it. If we are Christians, we must believe this. And if we are not Christians, then what are we doing with our candles? What are we doing at Easter, or when we visit cemeteries? What we are discussing matters if we are Christians, for then we must accept this picture of different types of minds, and that beyond the human mind there are other created minds — some benevolent towards us, others hostile.

Tucker Carlson, whom I know personally, is a Christian. For him, therefore, the idea that there exist non-human minds oriented towards evil is simply part of his faith and the Christian dogma. For every Orthodox Christian, this should also be dogma. Yet we were educated in Soviet and liberal schools, and so we “know” that “there is no God.” And even if we admit the possibility of God, we “know” that “angels certainly do not exist.” In reality, angels exist just as God exists. If man exists, then God and angels exist as well. One confirms the other.

In this context, Tucker Carlson meant that behind modern ultraliberal Western civilization, apart from human decisions, human will, and human choice, there is another factor: the consciousness of fallen angels. This consciousness is manifesting itself with increasing clarity in history. That is why, when we look at today’s Western rulers, it is hard to shake the impression that they are possessed. To make a hypothesis about who possesses them, there is no need for reptilians or aliens. They are possessed by demons. A demon is a familiar, well-known, well-understood entity. Possession by demons is entirely characteristic.

If a person calls for changing gender, he is possessed by a demon. If a person is a liberal, he is possessed by a demon. If a person believes in progress and evolution, he is possessed by a demon. If a person is a materialist, an atheist, and a supporter of the modern scientific worldview, he is possessed by a demon. There is your answer: Western civilization is possessed by a demon. The Western leaders of this civilization are possessed by a demon — indeed, by a concrete legion of very tangible demons.

If we believe in God, if we are Christians, then all this is at least very plausible. And if we have problems with faith, then we ourselves are possessed by demons. It is all extremely simple.

For, as Socrates said, man is the soul — that is, man is mind. The body is a kind of subtraction that takes something away from the mind, making it less intelligent. Fallen minds, which exist below the level of man, are bodiless. Having fallen from Heaven, they descended even further than man, reaching an outer boundary of the world.

