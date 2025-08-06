Multipolar Press

Baron von Mullet
1d

As a student of both the occult and occulted politics I appreciate the Christians ability to see the hands of non-human intelligence on world affairs. Only with this insight is it possible to make sense of events.

However I find it somewhat simplistic to see non-corporeal intelligences as only composed of Angelic or Demonic beings. Angels being very large beings, close to God, performing important functions in maintenance of creation. Demons, at their worst, are predatory, human misery is their sustenance. But also some them are more ambiguous, like those fallen angles that taught certain technologies to humans, that have both the power to heal and to destroy.

To understand the non-corporeal world, I like the metaphor of Bacteria. There are trillions of them, of untold different forms, fulfilling untold different functions. Some are indifferent and unrelated to humanity. Some extremely dangerous to humans in the wrong conditions. Some essential, such as the gut microbiome. And yes, also some are engaged in what appears to be an epic battle of Good vs Evil. For the future of Humanity. The Evil ones will eventually lose, because they are anti-life, against natural law and the will of God. Life will always prevail, such is creation.

Tom Jull
1d

~70 million Americans take psych drugs. For most, these are taken for the rest of their lives. The demons don't mind masking symptoms, getting a free ride. The drug profits feed other demons. Screwtape and Wormwood shout for joy.

