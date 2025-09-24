Alexander Dugin argues that Trump wavers between MAGA and the neocons, while Russia’s path is the sacred patriotic war to victory.

Trump announced that he now believes Ukraine can retake all territories from Russia by purely military means, that Russia is a ‘paper tiger,’ and that he intends to sell weapons to NATO’s European members so they can flood Ukraine with them.

This is a wholly different position than the one he held a minute ago. That, however, is Trump through and through. There is no other.

This is nothing like MAGA or Charlie Kirk, who consistently sided with Russia and opposed aid to Kiev. But Kirk was killed. The boldest figures in MAGA are already beginning to suspect that this is not just the act of a lone liberal with a rifle living with a transgender furry.

Trump is faithful to no one and utterly faithful to himself — half MAGA, half neocon, and willing to compromise with the Deep State. That is what he is.

At the same time, a pattern emerges: Trump facilitates the construction of a multipolar world even as he attempts to resist it. Consider how his wild tariffs deftly pushed India closer to China. This dynamic repeats itself across the board.

One might have thought a deal with Trump on Ukraine was possible, but in reality it is not. His positions shift by the minute; he never engages with historical or geopolitical details, and any agreement struck by a businessman is immediately overturned if someone offers better terms. That is business. This is an extremely volatile and ruthlessly brutal arena of aggressive, inhuman deception.

The worst outcome would have been for us to be drawn in. Now there is nowhere left to be drawn.

We have only one path: the sacred patriotic war. It was so and it remains so. Once it begins, it can end only in our victory.

(Translated from the Russian)