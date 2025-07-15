Alexander Dugin reveals Trump as a faltering figure who, caught between war with Russia and the wrath of MAGA, chooses delay over destiny, postponing the apocalypse by fifty days.

Yesterday, many expected Donald Trump to make sharp, concrete, and ominous declarations regarding Russia. However, he chose to postpone a serious confrontation — one that the neocons were actively pushing him towards. The situation, most likely, was a 50/50 toss-up.

Trump could have announced harsh sanctions or unprecedented deliveries of weapons to Ukraine in vast quantities. On the one hand, this could have distracted Americans from his refusal to publish Epstein’s client list — a decision that has turned many of his former supporters into opponents.

The entire MAGA movement is currently against Trump precisely because he has repeatedly betrayed their expectations in the most brazen and cynical ways. First, he went to war with Iran. Now, he has refused to release the files on Epstein’s pedophile lobby in the U.S. — something that was originally a key part of his platform. As a result, he has triggered a cascade of former supporters abandoning him. In essence, the entire MAGA movement, all of Trumpism, now stands against Trump.

Against this backdrop, one might have expected Trump to try to divert attention with a Third World War — an “Armageddon” against Russia — by announcing terrifying, extreme measures: real sanctions capable of hitting China and India, the primary consumers of our [Russia’s] energy resources, and deliveries of medium-range missiles to Kiev, which would have effectively marked the start of an open Armageddon.

Trump could have done this to draw attention away from his failures — or chosen not to, knowing that MAGA would turn against him even more. One of the movement’s core tenets, after all, and one that brought Trump to power, was to end the conflict in Ukraine and stop supporting Kiev. So, fundamentally, he was faced with two options: either de-escalate, seek détente, and try to regain influence over MAGA — or distract the public, abandon MAGA altogether, and ignite a conflict with Russia, creating a state of emergency. He could have chosen either course, but in the end, he chose neither, postponing everything for the next round.

He issued threats towards Russia while simultaneously acknowledging the negotiation skills of Russian President Vladimir Putin, demonstrating that Putin is a tough man who does not compromise his national interests. In contrast, Trump does compromise his own. Any comparison between the two, therefore, is clearly to Trump’s detriment. Russia has a strong, firm, polite, and principled leader who does not betray his electorate — unlike the American leader. Thus, in this living contest, Trump is unequivocally losing. He has lost the support of his voters and is on a downward trajectory. His charisma and his plans are collapsing. In effect, as the youth say, this is an “epic fail” — a complete failure in domestic policy.

However, he did not choose to distract global attention from this failure through escalation with Russia. He did not say much; he merely threatened that escalation could still happen, just not now, perhaps within fifty days. Yet even after fifty days, he could change his mind — or do so tomorrow. Trump behaves in a highly unpredictable and, one might say, frivolous manner in this regard.

Still, the most frightening outcome — an immediate declaration of World War Three — did not take place. That does not mean it will not happen later: in fifty days, ten days, or three. In any case, the fever pitch of anticipation surrounding this Monday was effectively defused by Trump’s return to a neutral stance. The momentum of escalation remains enormous. The world is indeed hurtling towards Armageddon at breakneck speed. But at least — for now — it will not begin today.

As a result, the Russian stock market saw a slight uptick, although in reality it should not be dependent on such things, especially given the negligible percentages involved. Our stock market is fundamentally flawed because it is overseen by Nabiullina, who views the stock exchange as a rival to the Central Bank — as is typical in any country and under any system. In short, our system is simply set up incorrectly, so this is not a meaningful indicator. I would not pay much attention to it.

What is good, however, is that war did not start yesterday. That means its onset has been delayed somewhat. Although nothing is certain, anything can happen. History remains open. Trump has taken a pause, extending his ineffective strategies towards us and Ukraine by another fifty days. He promised to deliver Patriot systems to Ukraine, to be paid for by the Europeans, although that decision had already been made earlier. So, essentially, Trump tried to make a sensation out of something that will not be one. In other words, he declared:

Now I loudly proclaim that I proclaim nothing.

Everything remains as it was. Yet this time, the interval we have been given — before the postponed global conflict resumes — must be used to strengthen our country. We can no longer count on anyone, nor place our hopes elsewhere. Only on ourselves. What we build with our own hands is what we will have. Therefore, we must arm, rearm, over-arm, reinforce, bolster our sovereignty, and shift society onto long-term military tracks. That is what must be done, regardless of anything else. Armageddon will not begin today. However, that does not mean it will not begin tomorrow.

(Translated from the original Russian version on Tsargrad TV)

