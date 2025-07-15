Multipolar Press

Jul 16

I still believe Trump wants peace, but I don’t think he has full agency.

Peace means Russian defeat of Ukraine and NATO. It will likely mean the end of NATO, the EU, Liberal Democracy and unipolarity. The Russia/Ukraine war is therefore an existential threat as much to NATO as it is to Russia.

From what I have read in terms of manpower and industrial capacity, Russia should achieve military victory. Victory for NATO could result from exhaustion. Keep the war and the status quo going. Time is on NATO’s side not on Russia’s. Zelensky, the Europeans and neocons want the war to continue ad infinitum. Trump is a question mark. So is Putin.

frankly
Jul 16

There is a certain wisdom with inciting contentious debate in the world. After decades of a controlled narrative many folks have had it with the status quo and particular the debased MSM ignoring the obvious.

My understanding is Putin is often under pressure to be more aggressive in Ukraine. He seems more intent to build his industrial capacity 1st. Trump ran on peace, now he seems to be saying to his public, if you really want peace make some noise, these war mongers got a big stick.

Like with Pam Bondi, her actions galvanized those opposing tyranny, got them energized, she is certainly tough enough to play the bad cop here. Tougher yet to change course when shown to be wrong. A rare treat!

JFK made many comments about the citizens rising up and getting involved. The Oligarchs have more pull than the public now. That status quo must be torn a part, the bureaucracies must go, we can not afford them, nor survive their agenda. Institutionalized corruption and WEF inspired genocide.

We get it! They want us sick till our moneys gone and then dead.

