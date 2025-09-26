Multipolar Press

the long warred
1h

When you say the West, realize our populations aren’t even CCP or USSR “citizens.”

But Zeks.

Prisoners.

Now in America we’ve elected this Man Trump, a Tribune really. Due to bad luck of Thomas Crooks and lesser assassins he is still breathing.

But “The West” are a large number of Zeks, admittedly in gilded cages, who have only just awakened from their slumber. We must deal with the evil and insane among us and cannot stop the lunacy abroad.

The choice Trump has made of Law and Legality to deal with Enemies, the choice he made to let consensus gather among us killing by killing, riot by riot, stabbing by stabbing, school and church shooting by shooting- example the Catholic Church slaughter of children was rapidly eclipsed by Kirk - this choice is sound on consensus at cost but mistaken on law.

The Law will fail at war and be discredited or destroyed by the failed attempt.

The people will survive, America will survive.

Not legally of course…

That’s absurd.

