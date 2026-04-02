Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
2dEdited

Russia and China had better take advantage of this situation. It is a godsend that the United States is under the control of insane, rapacious megalomaniacs. Russia and China will never have a better chance to help the United States destroy itself.

Reply
Share
SiriusRex's avatar
SiriusRex
2d

The Clown of the Mas9nic JEWS..😂🤣🤣😂

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture