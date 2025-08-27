Multipolar Press

MANUEL GONZÁLEZ-ORTIZ
5h

But the USA is a civilization in itself? Danilevsky, Spengler, Toynbee and Kroeber would not have considered them as part of the western civilization?

Giorgio Taverniti
1h

Armed confrontation between the highest stage of imperialist powers in XXI Century political/ economic/ strategic tactics have chosen new concepts to hide the pragmatic interests of the three major Imperialist great Powers, namely China,Russia,India. Russia and China’s pragmatism hides behind the so called Commissarial Dictatorship each embodying different ideas to which even the “Dictator” must submit. Trump is seen as sovereign Dictator seeking to confront the liberal, abhorrent Commissarial Dictatorship embodied into the “Deep State”! We as common mortals that haven’t any of the privileges reserved to the God’s chosen Elites planning to gradually eliminate billions of people, no longer required by future societies operating mainly by a robotic AI where only a billion privileged, high educated people may be free to use their creative powers to the benefit of the Divine Privileged Elites. Pragmatism is not unknown to as and , we are inclined to call a spade, spade, so we may say that we are moving towards the establishment of “ Civilisation Dictatorship” that means the Partition of entire Earth energy resources, minerals, agricultural and space exploration and colonisation etc, between Russia, China, India , Brazil , a multipolar World where other second , third rate States function as consumers’ States ,eventually absorbed as vassals States. Lived in Great Britain for decades and had the opportunity to be introduced to some of the most powerful, historical financial families that plainly said to me that their mission in India was a Civilisation Divine State Mission benefiting exclusively the Indian Population! I don’t believe the Deep State will accept a “Multipolar World” they need the Third World War!

