Alexander Dugin argues that the world is entering an age of civilizational dictatorships, where Trump emerges as a sovereign leader seeking to topple the liberal commissarial Deep State and pave the way for an illiberal MAGA order.
The world is unmistakably moving towards the establishment of civilizational dictatorships, and the character of each dictatorship depends entirely on the civilization it embodies. In the West, it takes a liberal form; beyond the West, it does less so. As Carl Schmitt observed, there are two types of dictatorship: sovereign and commissarial. This distinction is crucial. In a sovereign dictatorship, the ruler decides everything, while others merely obey. If the ruler calls for war, there is war; if he calls for peace, there is peace; all remain silent. A commissarial dictatorship, by contrast, is governed by ideas to which even the ruler must submit — such as Russian Orthodoxy or, in India’s case, dharma.
A commissarial dictatorship is a noble form; a sovereign dictatorship, though less so, is still acceptable. What matters most is to call things by their proper names.
A liberal dictatorship belongs to the commissarial type, yet its guiding idea is abhorrent precisely because it is liberal.
Trump is a sovereign dictator seeking to topple the liberal commissarial dictatorship — better known as the Deep State.
MAGA represents the project of an illiberal commissarial dictatorship — an excellent idea in itself, though it awaits JD Vance. Trump’s immediate mission lies elsewhere: the destruction of liberalism. His confrontation with the Federal Reserve marks a critical milestone. Break it all down.
With Trump, nearly everything is acceptable, apart from his flawed grasp of the war in Ukraine, though he is beginning to realize that this matter lies beyond him. The crown is too heavy for his head. It would be wiser for him to remain on the sidelines and wait for the right moment.
(Translated from the Russian)
But the USA is a civilization in itself? Danilevsky, Spengler, Toynbee and Kroeber would not have considered them as part of the western civilization?
Armed confrontation between the highest stage of imperialist powers in XXI Century political/ economic/ strategic tactics have chosen new concepts to hide the pragmatic interests of the three major Imperialist great Powers, namely China,Russia,India. Russia and China’s pragmatism hides behind the so called Commissarial Dictatorship each embodying different ideas to which even the “Dictator” must submit. Trump is seen as sovereign Dictator seeking to confront the liberal, abhorrent Commissarial Dictatorship embodied into the “Deep State”! We as common mortals that haven’t any of the privileges reserved to the God’s chosen Elites planning to gradually eliminate billions of people, no longer required by future societies operating mainly by a robotic AI where only a billion privileged, high educated people may be free to use their creative powers to the benefit of the Divine Privileged Elites. Pragmatism is not unknown to as and , we are inclined to call a spade, spade, so we may say that we are moving towards the establishment of “ Civilisation Dictatorship” that means the Partition of entire Earth energy resources, minerals, agricultural and space exploration and colonisation etc, between Russia, China, India , Brazil , a multipolar World where other second , third rate States function as consumers’ States ,eventually absorbed as vassals States. Lived in Great Britain for decades and had the opportunity to be introduced to some of the most powerful, historical financial families that plainly said to me that their mission in India was a Civilisation Divine State Mission benefiting exclusively the Indian Population! I don’t believe the Deep State will accept a “Multipolar World” they need the Third World War!