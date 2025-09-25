Multipolar Press

Veronica V
1h

I know if NATO play this deadly game any longer Russia will wipe the floor with them. Trump knows this well . However I can say with all confidence the EU warmongers and NATO's Rutte most certainly does not represent the vast majority of right thinking citizens who love and admire Russia and the Russian people. I await a false flag perpetrated by NATO.

Gregory DeVore
2h

Some of us in MAGA read Trump's pronouncement differently. I don't think Trump believes that Ukraine can take on Russia. He said that because Europe pretends to believe it. He is saying that Ukraine and Europe can fight Russia if they want without American blood and treasure. While Americans will sell weapons to Europe that they can use in Ukraine do you think Europe really wants this to be about their blood and treasure without American aid. It was written in this way to nullify criticism on advance. The bottom line is Europe and Ukraine are on their own.

