Alexander Dugin warns that Trump’s threats and NATO’s mobilized Europe signal the threshold of an apocalyptic war against Russia.

There are cases when war can only be avoided at the price of defeat. We are precisely in such a situation. We provoked this situation ourselves through our behavior in the 1980s and 1990s. At that time, we surrendered without a fight, although there was no acute (or even non-acute) necessity to do so. Unilaterally. And the very foundation of modern Russian statehood rests on this unflattering fact.

The most terrible thing is that we did not properly assess this failure, this catastrophe. No one was punished. If any conclusions were drawn, they were left unspoken.

We must establish the Russian State anew. As a State of Victory.

War draws closer and closer. In the world of facts, it has long been raging in full force. In the mental world of society, it still appears sectoral — present in some places, absent in others.

But we are approaching a new round of escalation. Yesterday on Channel One, Dmitry Simes said that he had received a call from a high-ranking U.S. Administration official — whom he did not name — inquiring about how Moscow reacted to Trump’s post containing direct threats. Moscow reacted with restraint. But the declaration of war against us and the encouragement of the terrorist Kiev regime to attack our territories was, of course, noted. It looks very much as though Trump will begin by unleashing on us the NATO pack of Europe. It is already barking and straining at the leash.

He himself will then see with whom it is more advantageous to make a deal, depending on how things go.

This is by no means a friendly step. That is exactly how we assess it: as an act of verbal aggression. MAGA supporters are outraged and regard this as a betrayal of Trump’s principles and as the result of neocon (Deep State) influence.

We must understand that war with Europe is more than likely. Wars occur even when absolutely no one desires them. Today, the leaders of Europe clearly do desire one and do not hide it. Trump’s post unties their hands.

Of course, one can continue sitting in the City or strolling nonchalantly along the Patriarch’s Ponds, paying attention to nothing. Yet war is at the threshold — more precisely, it has already stepped across it.

(Translated from the Russian)