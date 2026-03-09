Alexander Dugin on Iran’s resistance, the collapse of American credibility, and the accelerating birth of a multipolar world.

The fact that Iran is not surrendering, not agreeing to a truce or a ceasefire, is already changing the balance of power. After the first strike, Iran regrouped and selected a new Rahbar (Supreme Leader): Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Khamenei. Despite painful blows to its energy infrastructure, Iran continues not merely to resist but to actively attack the enemy. Missile and drone strikes have been carried out against all U.S. bases surrounding Iran. According to neutral estimates, more than 1,000 American service members have been killed (Iran reports much higher numbers, while Trump speaks of only a handful, which seems laughable given the scale of the Iranian strikes).

Iran has chosen a very effective tactic: striking not only military targets in Israel, which is gradually turning into something resembling Gaza, but above all the hubs and energy centers of the Arab Gulf states on which the global economy depends. Combined with the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, this has already led to enormous losses for the global market. Moreover, the situation will worsen with each day of Iranian resistance.

It is significant that the Gulf countries—whose plans to transform themselves into neutral and safe centers of the world economy have now come to an end—blame not so much Iran as Israel and the United States. They have always disliked Israel, but in their eyes Trump has become a direct traitor. If American military bases do not protect them but instead create danger, what are they needed for? Arab leaders ask this question quite logically.

Meanwhile, the plankton of global capitalism and the armies of escort girls are hastily leaving Dubai. On the roof of an abandoned hotel, only the somewhat unhinged influencer Andrew Tate dances alone, stubbornly insisting that all of this is merely a computer simulation and that we are living in a matrix where new scenery has simply been loaded in.

The next step will be the withdrawal of Arab bonds from the United States. Incidentally, BlackRock has halted the process of withdrawals from its funds, lowering the ceiling by more than half. It looks like the beginning of a collapse. Oil prices are soaring, and the indices are falling rapidly. It is entirely possible that the global economy may collapse altogether in the foreseeable future.

What Trump was counting on has clearly failed. Iran’s will and determination to go to the end, along with the solidarity of a society that has rallied around its political and religious leadership, have put an end to expectations of an easy and cheap victory for the United States and Israel. Already it is neither easy nor cheap, and with each passing day it will become more difficult and more expensive. Trump is clearly unprepared for long processes. In addition, his approval ratings have begun to fall rapidly. In the United States, the war with Iran is supported by only a very small minority (primarily Christian Zionists and dispensationalists—of whom there are many in the United States, though still only a few percent of the total population). The core MAGA electorate had already turned away from Trump earlier (primarily because of the Epstein files) and now forms the most radical flank of anti-Trumpism. “Trump betrayed us all” is the most common post online among former MAGA supporters.

Although Trump continues to spit out threats and curses, the impression is forming that he is gradually slipping into panic. Operation EP—Epic Fury (a name invented by the ideologically alcoholic skinhead Pete Hegseth)—has been renamed on U.S. social media as Operation Epstein Files or Epic Fail; the initials remain the same: EP.

Donald Trump is about to declare that “the United States has won again” and that he has “ended yet another war.” He will then try to halt everything and turn to the occupation of Cuba. For this purpose, two highly suspicious figures have been sent to Israel: Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff. However, it seems that almost no one in the world believes them anymore. It was precisely during their negotiations with Iran that the United States and Israel carried out a treacherous strike that killed schoolgirls at the Minab school (they were the children of commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) as well as the highest levels of Iran’s religious-political leadership.

A new star of the global internet, the Chinese intellectual Jiang Xueqin—who accurately predicted the events in advance, including the attack by the United States and Israel and how it would unfold, and who is the only Chinese scholar deeply versed in monotheistic eschatologies (religious Zionism, the Jewish messianic sects of Sabbatai Zevi and Jacob Frank, Christian dispensationalism, and the theme of the Mahdi)—stated today that Kushner represents one of the most sinister figures within Western elites and is connected to the network of Jeffrey Epstein (through Epstein’s lawyer, the Israeli agent Alan Dershowitz). Moreover, Jiang Xueqin described Kushner himself as “the new Epstein.” Up to the present moment, all of his predictions have come true with striking accuracy.

Now is the moment for Russia to act more boldly in advancing its interests. Ukraine and the Middle East are two theaters of the same war: a war of humanity for sovereignty and a multipolar world against the desperate attempts of Trump—who has turned into a blind and frenzied instrument of the neoconservatives—to preserve Western global hegemony and unipolarity.

Donald Trump has destroyed the previous order to its very foundations. No one any longer recalls liberalism, the green agenda, or gender politics. Everything in the world has become far harsher and more explicit. In essence, things remain the same as before, only now the disguise has been removed. Trump has dispersed the fog and revealed to humanity the true face of the West. It is monstrous. In the sense of destroying all rules and tearing away every veil, Trump has been quite successful. He is the Great Destroyer.

Originally, there could have been a place for MAGA in a multipolar world. The West for Westerners, America for Americans, Europe for Europeans. Why not? And without any liberal-migration agenda. Each civilization would have its own traditional values, and a return to them could only be welcomed.

At the same time: Russia for Russians. Eurasia for Eurasians. Iran for Iranians. Islamic countries for Muslims. China for the Chinese. India for Hindus. Africa for Africans. Latin America for Latin Americans. That would be fair.

Civilization-states could quite easily agree on a new regional division of the planet on a multipolar basis.

At first, Trump pretended that he broadly agreed with this, and this essentially formed the entire substance of his election campaign—his MAGA ideology. It was precisely on these grounds and under these conditions that Russia entered into communication with Trump.

Then something went wrong—until everything went completely wrong. Trump abandoned the main point: the multipolar world. He directly attacked BRICS, did nothing on the Ukraine front, took a horrifying position in the matter of the Jeffrey Epstein files—becoming entangled in the most monstrous twists of that filthy affair—attacked Venezuela, supported the genocide in Gaza, carried out the first strike against Iran, and now has entered a brutal war far from his own borders. Meanwhile, no one connected with the Epstein affair has been arrested, the deportation of illegal immigrants has halted, and inside the United States he is rapidly losing support. The United States is degrading; not a single problem has been solved.

Trump’s positive program has completely failed. Yet in destruction he excels.

We must rapidly reorganize ourselves with this in mind. Trump will almost certainly lose the midterm elections in the autumn to the Democrats. Yet this represents the same evil, only from another angle. We must stand firmly on our own positions—sovereignty, the civilization-state, multipolarity—and consistently move towards victory in Ukraine. The United States and the West as a whole are our mortal enemy. We are at war with them today, and tomorrow we will continue to fight them, perhaps even more fiercely. This must be the starting point.

With such a rational approach, we will be able to derive benefit from any action by Trump and the European Union, yielding neither to hypnosis, persuasion, nor promises. The West is a civilization of evil. It should be treated accordingly. If it wishes to reform itself, excellent—we will gladly help. For now, however, it is a deadly dragon that, in its agony, destroys everything in its path. This is extremely dangerous, yet only one course remains: to finish it off completely—by any means necessary.

Let Trump destroy the old world to its very foundations. There is no need to cling to what has exhausted itself. The time has come to build a new world, in which Russia must occupy the place it deserves—the place that rightfully belongs to it. That place is the position of a subject, not an object. We do not need what belongs to others, yet Eurasia belongs to us.

(Translated from the Russian)