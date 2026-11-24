Alexander Dugin told Americans that Trump, Putin, and Xi now have a common enemy. The philosopher warned that something terrifying is being prepared.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping share a common enemy. Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin made this claim during an appearance on American television host Alex Jones’s show.

The interview addressed the trilateral meeting between Trump, Putin, and Xi in Shenzhen. Alex Jones noted that the talks between the leaders of the world’s three most powerful countries had provoked fury among globalists, particularly Hillary Clinton, Vladimir Zelensky, and the British.

You are absolutely right. The real dividing line in this conflict does not run between the United States and Russia, between the United States and China, or, still less, between Russia and China,

Alexander Dugin confirmed in his conversation with the American television host.

The Russian philosopher pointed out that the three greatest powers in the modern world are all confronting another force: the globalists. They are represented by Zelensky, the European Union, and a faction of the US Democratic Party.

The globalists are at war with everyone. They hate Trump, MAGA, American patriots, traditionalists, Russia, and China. They call themselves democrats, but they are nothing of the sort, Alexander Dugin noted.

Their goal is to turn the representatives of the emerging tripolar world order against one another,

the Russian philosopher emphasized.

He believes that the meeting in Shenzhen is not a repeat of Yalta or Tehran, although the comparison is an obvious one. Alexander Dugin recalled that the Yalta meeting between Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt, and Joseph Stalin was based on their impending victory over a common enemy, which they subsequently achieved.

The central question is: who is the common enemy today?

he added.

In his view, the common enemy of all three world powers is the globalists. Not Ukraine, not Russia, and not Europe as such, but the globalists themselves.

The globalists are the common enemy of Trump, Putin, and China. And instead of confronting the three of us openly, they are trying to stage a provocation, possibly a false-flag operation, to sow chaos in our countries,

Alexander Dugin explained.

Alex Jones added that the globalists, represented by BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard, as well as the British Rothschild consortium, control 87% of the world’s wealth. They have stolen the world’s wealth and now want the rest. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink openly admits that it is all about control, the American television host emphasized.

If our peoples understood this and united, their power would collapse. That is why they are turning us against one another. The enemy is the globalists,

Alex Jones concluded.

Watch Alexander Dugin’s full interview with American television host Alex Jones here.