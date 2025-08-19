Multipolar Press

Richard Roskell
4h

This is a clear-eyed assessment by Professor Dugin. I'm glad to see him return to a more realistic viewpoint after his bromance with Trump and MAGA. They will never be Russia's friends, at least in our lifetimes.

Trump will say anything to those he wishes to rope into a deal. His words mean nothing, only what's on paper matters and even that only somewhat, as Trump has no qualms about ripping up written agreements as well.

As for MAGA, Professor Dugin may see some elements in the movement which resonate with his own beliefs, but it's delusional to believe that those elements will blossom into a friendship or alliance with Russian interests.

It's clear that many in Russia, like jilted lovers, strongly hope that everything can be smoothed over with the US and warm relations renewed. It. Won't. Happen. This has nothing to do with Russia per se. It's about America and its baked in sense of superiority, which permeates its culture just as much as it does its strategic thinking.

William D. Tag
1h

I would agree I with the stance that the Alaska summit was a big success. Though there was no agreement made, the fact that the leaders of these two nations were able to negotiate on American soil shows progress and a commitment towards improved relations.

The influence and divisive nature of the factions of power that are in opposition to Trump seem to be waning. Though the MAGA cry isn’t in the forefront, it seems the American president harbors the trust and support necessary to take a stance in a way that can help bring an end to the fighting and find a new way forward. Before jumping to conclusions or digging in the heels, let’s see how things unfold in this evolving situation.

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
