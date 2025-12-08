Alexander Dugin argues that Trump’s deal spares Ukraine and preserves the “anti-Russia” project.

First, the plan that Trump is promoting is the plan that suits us. We explained this to him. We explained what is acceptable to us, what we can work with, and what is absolutely impossible for us. Yet what we have explained to him will still, unfortunately, not be our victory. It is, to our great regret, yet another compromise. It cannot be called a victory. It is, of course, not a defeat. One could call it a success. One could call it a humiliation of the West. It is certainly a defeat for Zelensky personally. But it is far from the end of Ukraine. It is not the end of the West. It is not our victory. It is a kind of compromise. Trump understood this. That is the most important thing. He understood that if he wants to save Ukraine, he must accept our proposals immediately.

But for the globalists—American, European, and without a doubt Zelensky himself—this is a defeat. A serious defeat. For Ukraine itself, however, this is no defeat. Ukraine will be preserved, and along with it the entire “anti-Russia” construct. The Russophobic bridgehead of the West against us will be saved. And Trump is the one saving it. At the same time, he, of course, slaps, humiliates, and spits on the European Union, which is walking straight into the trap he sets for them, presenting them in a completely idiotic light. And it is, of course, a kicking out of Zelensky and the end of him. But Trump is saving Ukraine. That is the problem. Trump has realized that this is not a victory for us. He has realized that, by accepting our conditions today, he can save Ukraine at the expense of Zelensky and those idiots in the European Union. He is pushing this forward. He is saving Ukraine. That will be his victory.

(Translated from the Russian)