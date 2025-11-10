President Donald Trump, despite having taken several steps towards multipolarity following his inauguration, has become indistinguishable from former President Joe Biden and the globalists. He seeks to preserve the unipolar world order, according to Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin.

“Trump, despite a shift in rhetoric, has in essence ceased to differ from Biden or the globalists in his foreign policy. The same hegemony, the same drive to maintain a unipolar world—despite the fact that after his inauguration, Trump attempted to take a few steps towards recognizing a multipolar order, promising to end conflicts and wars, to reach an understanding with Russia, and to stop supporting the terrorist Kiev regime,” Dugin said on his Escalation with Alexander Dugin program on Radio Sputnik.

Dugin emphasized that less than a year has passed since Trump took office, yet “nothing remains” of his original agenda. In his view, the United States is reverting to the same course it followed under Biden—the very path it would likely have continued on under a possible Kamala Harris presidency.