Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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David Denny's avatar
David Denny
5h

The zionist nonsense is an untreatable obssession seeded by the Anglo-Norman Empire with the aim of the proxy capture of the territory for the inane Ben-Gurion Canal project under the Geopolitical Authorship of Mackinder a century ago.

Tracing things back through the smokescreens to the real culprit is easy if you plug in a few simple and well-known concepts.

Do you think it amusing to consider the moment when the Adelsons and Netanyahus wake up to find it was all a colossal Imperial Scam and "He" won't be coming back to Jerusalem with a hod of bricks and a bag of cement after all?

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TK's avatar
TK
5h

The Zionist doesn’t think that far ahead. There is no big picture, only a cascading series of smaller pictures.

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