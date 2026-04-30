Kenneth Schmidt on America’s war with Iran and the path towards collapse, crisis, and global fallout.

Our country finds itself in a terrible position. Our president has embroiled the United States in an unwinnable war. He knows he needs to extricate this nation from this conflict, but doesn’t have the guts to do the right thing because doing the right thing would make him look like the foolish and irresponsible leader he is. The entire world is held hostage to his gigantic, narcissistic ego.

The harebrained scheme to overthrow the Iranian government by mere air power was a gigantic miscalculation. The Iranians have proven themselves to be well-organized, flexible, well-armed and creative opponents. They placed all their bets on rockets, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and drones as the future of warfare and they won. I’m sure that many of Trump’s military advisors, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Kaine, who advised him not to go to war, had been watching the conflict in Ukraine over the past four years, where drones, missiles and rockets have dominated the war and knew that the US was not quite ready for that type of warfare.

This ham-handed attempt at regime change in Iran has turned out to be the Dien Bien Phu for the US empire. Trump and his moronic henchman, Hegseth, would have done well to follow the advice of our first President, George Washington, who warned future leaders of the dangers of “inordinate affection” for other countries in his Farewell Address; in this case, Israel. I’m sure that Trump made promises to the Jewish billionaires that he would try to conquer or destroy Iran in exchange for the multiple millions he got from repulsive figures like Miriam Adelson for the 2024 election. He went from being a typical pro-Israel US politician to a crazed, fire-breathing neocon in the matter of a few months.

The US has been defeated in this war. Trump is just going to have to cede control of the Persian Gulf to the Iranians or there will be terrific suffering in the United States. The rise in fuel prices will certainly cause a recession. There will also be terrible shortages of petroleum-based fertilizers and this will cause limited crop yields, causing huge rises in food prices. These effects will have worse effects in nations overseas. Starvation will stalk the planet.

Trump is going to have to admit, at least subtly, that the war against Iran was a mistake. This is going to be hard for him, if not impossible, with his colossal ego. He is going to have to tell his unofficial envoys Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern, AKA Jared Kushner and Steve Witcoff (probably Israeli spies), to stay home and send some real State Department types to negotiate an end to this thing. The Jewish lobby is going to be furious and might even send assassins to kill him. However, doing the right thing to save the country (and the world) from penury is the only truly moral choice.