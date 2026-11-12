Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Elena Sokol's avatar
Elena Sokol
7h

Thank you for an excellent discussion!

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1 reply by Constantin von Hoffmeister
Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
5h

Congratulations on your English!

Ich verstand fast alles. Und auch, dass die bestehende Gefahr von Tag zu Tag grösser und finsterer wird. Danke vielmals, es macht nichts aus, dass die Wahrheit bitter ist.

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