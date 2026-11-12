What happened before the trilateral talks? Should the West be scared of Russia or should Russia be scared of Germany? What is the connection between the Epstein class and Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut? The EXPAT American questions German author and intellectual Constantin von Hoffmeister. Do you agree or disagree with this German?
Thank you for an excellent discussion!
Congratulations on your English!
Ich verstand fast alles. Und auch, dass die bestehende Gefahr von Tag zu Tag grösser und finsterer wird. Danke vielmals, es macht nichts aus, dass die Wahrheit bitter ist.