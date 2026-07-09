Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Realist's avatar
Realist
2h

"Karl Richter writes that Trump’s savage attack on Iran and the collapse of the ceasefire have ignited a high-stakes showdown that could mark the beginning of the end for U.S. supremacy."

Let's hope so!

"Delirious about the Iranian leadership, he said: “I don’t want to deal with them anymore, they’re scum. You know what scum is? They’re scum. They’re sick people. They’re led by sick people. And they’re vicious, violent people."

More accurately, that could be said about Zionists.

Trump is an inane asshole, but he is merely a puppet of those who own and control the US.

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Ellyn Harris's avatar
Ellyn Harris
2h

Iran’s leaders are scum!

I’m proud that I have a president who is able to speak his mind with freedom. I also have to agree with him, negotiating when you really wanna kill someone is stupid.

Grow up, make a deal live with prosperity accept coexistence.

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