Multipolar Press

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unwarranted
4h

This set of deductions is a wonderful example of the elasticity of defined terms. I understand humanism to represent the centrality of the individual human in all viable political systems. The author describes humanism as a regrettable deviation from a creed where the human is the subordinate to the creed. This strikes me as putting the lore above the need. I think the commonly held perspective is that life can be seen as a gift and it can be viewed as a tug of war involving disparate creeds. Humanism is a pragmatic solution that places a fence around the political and makes no claims on any other belief systems to the extent that none violates the core political philosophy. Such a path is supported by self-identifying deists and atheists, among many differing creeds, religions and locations, and this underscores a widely held sentiment that humans have value as creatures empowered to act on behalf of their species.

So if expulsion from Eden represents the sentience that humans gained through choosing to live in the real world, and choice is viewed as a gift from a creator, then it follows that the human capacity to organize to promote peace among strongly held creeds is the evidence of humans honoring their creator, and facilitating the survival of their species.

How is racism the consequence of that, when racists reject the humanist philosophy? Most racists that think, and most of them appear not to, believe that their superiority has been pre-ordained in a spirit realm and is immutable. Racism then,is much closer to creeds than to any attempt to keep a wall between personal creed and social and political choice.

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