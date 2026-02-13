Multipolar Press

M Green
2h

The presupposition—non-fideistic yet adopted as a hypothesis for inner and political work—that there exist traditional, vertical, metastorical forms of knowledge and practice, eternal like Platonic ideas, leads us to accept the theses expressed by René Guénon (in The Crisis of the Modern World and The Reign of Quantity and the Signs of the Times) and by Julius Evola (Revolt Against the Modern World): modernity, dawning in medieval nominalism and later unfolding from the Protestant Reformation and the Jacobin Enlightenment, took shape as a radical opposition to Tradition, its reversal and inversion, well represented by the philosophy of Karl Marx in his overturning of Hegel’s thought. Modernity has, however, run its course and exhausted all its potential, historically culminating in the various forms of twentieth-century totalitarianism. >> What a pointless pretension of peacockry! Simply jabbering to himself while gazing adoringly at the mirror.

