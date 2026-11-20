Alexander Dugin reveals why the triumph of multipolarity could liberate the West from globalist tyranny and pave the way for its civilizational rebirth.

This is an exerpt from Alexander Dugin’s latest book, THE EPSTEIN WARS: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire (Multipolar Press, 2026).

The multipolar world today is neither a utopia nor merely a theoretical project. Six of the seven civilizations of the planetary heptarchy have united within BRICS to form a new bloc. Each of them is represented there. We are witnessing the institutionalization of multipolarity. Greater Humanity is coming together, recognizing itself, and beginning to bring its traditions and orientations, its systems of traditional values, and its interests into alignment.

Only the collective West, which is trying at any cost to preserve its hegemony, categorically refuses to take part in this inevitable multipolar process. It opposes it. It schemes and provokes conflicts. It carries out interventions. It attempts to suppress every center of independence through sanctions and direct pressure. And when that fails, it moves towards direct military confrontation, as in Ukraine and Gaza, and perhaps tomorrow in the Pacific.

Yet the West is not a monolithic bloc. There are two Wests: the globalist West of the liberal elites and the traditional West, the West of peoples and communities. The traditional West itself suffers under the tyranny of perverted globalists and, wherever possible, attempts to rise up against them. The peoples of the West are not enemies of the multipolar world. They are, first and foremost, its victims. As our president’s interview with the conservative politician and journalist Tucker Carlson showed, Russia and the anti-globalists in the United States have far more in common than may initially appear.

The true victory of multipolarity, therefore, will not consist in the defeat of the collective West, but in its salvation: in its return to its own Western traditional and uncorrupted values, to its culture instead of cancel culture, to its classical Greco-Roman and Christian roots. I believe that the peoples of the real West, once liberated from the globalist yoke, will one day also join Greater Humanity and become a respected pole of the multipolar world. Abandoning the claim to hegemony is not only in the interests of all non-Western civilizations, but also in the interests of the West itself.

So different, so distinctive, so unique, so independent and sovereign—humanity, that is us!