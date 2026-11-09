Alexander Dugin condemns the modern West for betraying the sacred foundations of European civilization.

This is an exerpt from Alexander Dugin’s latest book, THE EPSTEIN WARS: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire, (Multipolar Press, 2026).

I have no intention of defending myself against the attacks of today’s West. If it truly represents what I and everyone else can see, then it is a distinction and an honor to be its enemy. Historically, the West gave birth to modernity, which later, following the inner logic of Western history, dissolved into postmodernity and into Zygmunt Bauman’s liquid society, into the rhizome and the society of schizo-masses described by Deleuze and Guattari. The West of today, as it actually exists—liberal, globalist, and Anglo-Saxon, whether in the form of left-wing woke ideology or right-wing racism and hegemonism—is deeply repugnant to me. It is the civilization of Epstein, in which children are eaten, experiments are conducted on human beings, all prohibitions are discarded and every form of perversion is legalized, one’s own societies are flooded with masses of migrants and thereby stripped of their identity, one’s own standards are ruthlessly imposed upon all humanity—even though one frequently fails to observe them oneself—and preparations are made to hand power over to artificial intelligence, robots, and cyborgs. And all of this is still called “progress.” It is the culture of hell risen to the surface and of complete degeneration—a “degenerative ratchet effect,” as Nick Land puts it. Such a West must be wiped from the face of the earth. It has no right to go on living. It is an anti-civilization that has abolished its own sacred Christian roots. There is no reason whatsoever to justify oneself before any of this.

But what, then, is the point of translating and publishing books and texts in the West if it truly presents itself in this way? The point is that it was not always like this. Even if the West has today reached such a dehumanized condition, it was not always so. Until 1054, we Orthodox Christians formed a single whole with the peoples of Western Europe, one civilization. We—the Greeks and their heirs, no less than the Western Europeans—emerged from the Presocratics, from Plato and Aristotle, from the Roman Empire and the Christian Church. We possessed a common cultural paradigm: solar, Apollonian, Olympian, and vertical. We Indo-Europeans stood on the side of the gods against the Titans, on the side of Ohrmazd against Ahriman. After our Christianization, we pledged our allegiance to Christ and the Kingdom of Heaven against the devil, the prince of this world. These are our common roots. They are not Western. They are Greco-Roman, Christian, sacred, and solar.