Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Stamatios Soufleris's avatar
Stamatios Soufleris
4h

Despite the destruction, evil here is crude and essentially naive. These people are precisely less human. I’m not speaking of their murderous capability—there, they excel.

But in terms of thought, depth, intellect, and spiritual development, they are what the West has spent roughly two centuries achieving: descendants neither of the Romans nor of the Greeks, but of the barbarians.

It may seem excessive, but I believe all this malice, this destructiveness, horror itself, will be undone by their own low stupidity. They are not Stavrogin. They may try to act like Pyotr Stepanovich Verkhovensky, but they are not him.

They have no connection to Simone Weil—nor even to Hannah Arendt, to deliberately name two 20th‑century Jewish intellectuals.

They are ignorant when it comes to the genuine evolution of man, both historically and personally. While they generate tragic events and catastrophes, they remain utterly ignorant of the tragic dimension of the human being.

So, they are neither Oedipus nor Hamlet.

They will vanish into dust.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
8h

Short, logic and clear !!! 👍👍👍

Thanks very much !!!

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