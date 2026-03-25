Alexander Dugin on a war of eschatologies and Iran’s strategy of resistance.

Trump could not, by definition, win a war with Iran. And he cannot. The only question is how exactly he will lose it. What he says carries almost no significance. It is simply agony—not only his personal agony, but that of the entire system.

The Israel lobby, for all its extraordinary effectiveness, will drag Trump down into the abyss along with itself. And he will drag it down with him. This is guaranteed mutual destruction.

Within the Zionist lobby, everything is extremely rational and carefully calculated—up to the moment when the final act arrives: the coming of the Messiah. That is the promissory note on which everything is built. It is issued against a future event. If that future does not arrive, everything collapses. Christian Zionism is even worse: everything in it rests on pure hallucination (the Rapture, and so on), which cannot come to pass, no matter how much one might wish it.

Thus, the sum of rational steps taken by the forces that have now taken control of Trump concludes with an irrational chord. Inevitably.

Iran has its own eschatology. But it does not rely on it; it relies on resistance. Whatever the Iranians may dream of, right now they are defending their homeland against an invasion of vermin, killers, and the Epstein coalition. Since the conciliatory leadership has been destroyed, only the hardest, flint-like people of the IRGC remain—people with nothing to lose and nothing to negotiate about. Especially not with vermin, killers, and the Epstein coalition.

The Iranians hold the cowardly, wavering Arabs in utter contempt. And the artificial paradise those Arabs have so carefully constructed—they will gladly smash it. They are already smashing it. Reaching Israel is more difficult, but they are reaching it as well.

With even greater fervor, they are ready to blow up the global economy, energy systems, and business; to cut internet cables on the seabed of the Strait of Hormuz; and to sink the vaunted Western fleet—military and civilian alike—with cheap naval drones.

The Zionists advance eschatologically; the Shiites defend eschatologically. The Iranians do not live off the future. They resist desperately, with all means, here and now.

Seeing this, Trump faltered. Naturally, he does not believe in any Messiah, nor in dispensations, nor in Amalek, nor in Gog and Magog. He believes in himself and in high-stakes, unrestrained stock-market gambling. This is not religious madness, but rather egocentric psychopathy against the backdrop of general senile exhaustion and the consequences of his turbulent escapades on Epstein’s island, which have left deep marks.

It is not impossible that, at the last moment, Trump will decide to abandon this trajectory—which clearly leads to a cliff—blame everything on the alcoholic Hegseth, and try to ride once more the wave from which he is rapidly slipping. But then he would have to sacrifice the Zionists. They would release footage from the Epstein files, yet by that point Trump might no longer care. Or perhaps he will not sacrifice them and will simply sink like a stone. Or die from the strain. He is no longer young. He already falls asleep at press conferences and occasionally fails to recognize those around him. He laughed at Biden, but the years take their toll.

For now, the main thing is that Iran holds out—that it endures just a moment longer. The fate of humanity depends on this. Everything stands on the edge of final collapse, yet whoever falls first will give the opposing camp the opportunity to regroup and attempt something.

At the same time, the tech bros of Silicon Valley have their own eschatology. The head of NVIDIA declared the day before yesterday that AGI is already here; therefore, the Singularity, about which Elon Musk warned, has arrived. Humans are no longer needed, the tech bros conclude coldly—and perhaps they have their own intentions regarding these eschatological battles. It is no coincidence that their ideologue Peter Thiel tours Europe with lectures on the “Antichrist and the Katechon.” By “Antichrist,” he means Soros, the globalists, and Greta Thunberg (which is correct); by the “Katechon,” he means himself and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)—which is entirely incorrect, since this too is the Antichrist, only a more advanced, cutting-edge one.

(Translated from the Russian)