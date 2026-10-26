Konstantin Malofeev comments on the historic election victory of Serbia’s students that ended Vučić’s long rule.

The Serbian people have delivered a historic verdict on the Vučić regime. What Tsargrad has been predicting for years has come to pass. The era of political hypocrisy and double-dealing is coming to an end.

For years, Aleksandar Vučić has hypocritically tried to navigate between the West and Russia, wearing the mask of a Serbian patriot in front of the cameras, but consistently betraying Serbia’s national interests to Brussels and Washington. Throughout this time, his regime clung to its favorite manipulative tactic. It tried to label protesting Serbian youth and students as “Western agents” and “color revolutionaries.”

But the Serbs are not fooled. The Serbian people cherish the sacred memory of their ancestors and will never betray Russia. The “Student List,” formed from the ground up, defying pressure from the government apparatus, has proven: this movement has nothing to do with the pro-Western liberal agenda. It is made up of genuine, sincere Serbian patriots and loyal friends of Russia, for whom the honor of the Motherland and Orthodox brotherhood are more important than any handouts from European funds.

Congratulations, brothers! Kosovo is Serbia, Crimea is Russia!

(Translated from the Russian)