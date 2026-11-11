The EXPAT American travels with his family to Yekaterinburg on the Trans-Siberian Railway, exploring the historic Russian city where Tsar Nicholas II and his family were executed by the Bolsheviks in 1918.

The journey takes them to the Church on the Blood, built on the site of the Romanov family’s tragic death, where they reflect on one of the darkest chapters in Russian history. They also discover Yekaterinburg’s rich heritage, distinctive atmosphere, and modern city life, sharing their impressions of this fascinating crossroads between Europe and Asia.

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