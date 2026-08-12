Dissecting one of the most prolific writers from our day, Kenaz speaks on a stark warning from H. P. Lovecraft in his speech at the “Multipolarity and the Global Reset” event in New York City on July 18, 2026. Kenaz Filan is an autodidact with a particular fondness for ancient history, current events, and the interplay between the two. Insatiably curious, Kenaz can’t stop himself from asking controversial questions and finding even more controversial answers.