Alexander Dugin on the fatal contradiction between capitalism and Russia’s war against the West.

There is a paradox. In truth, we opposed the West and gave that opposition a theoretical character only during the Soviet period. It was precisely then that the civilizational tension between East and West reached its historical culmination. Yet during that same period, the ruling ideology of Russia was itself Western: Marxism (albeit anti-capitalist). The doctrine of progress, the Enlightenment, atheism, and materialism were all things we shared with the West. It was on this basis that we fell into the trap during perestroika, believing in the theory of convergence.

Nevertheless, it was in the USSR that the critique of the West acquired a systematic character.

There is some kind of historical riddle in this. A direct appeal to our civilizational foundations—Orthodoxy, Empire, the Third Rome, the Russian people as God-bearers—was blocked. And yet it was precisely under socialism that the West and its capitalist system (which is the supreme evil—capitalism = Epstein) were rejected in the most radical way.

In the Muscovite Tsardom, we also kept our distance from the West, yet we clearly did not grasp with piercing clarity how monstrous it was. We regarded it more as a land of heretics than as the Antichrist. Yet it already was the Antichrist even then.

In the Russian Empire, we generally considered ourselves part of Europe—some viewed us as its backward part, others as its conservative (reactionary) part. Only the Slavophiles began to suspect the true nature of this Satanic civilization, and even they did so cautiously.

It was only the ultra-Westernist Bolsheviks who, in practice, arrived at the point of launching a full civilizational war against the West. Although they explained this in their own way, in Marxist terms, today it is entirely obvious how correct they were in substance. Geopolitically. And even eschatologically.

The West—especially the West of the Modern Age, of Modernity—is a project of the Antichrist. There is nothing surprising in the fact that its culmination becomes the Epstein elites and the maniacs of great destruction, such as Trump (the Great Destroyer). This is simply the final station on a route whose ticket was purchased long ago. Cannibalizing people, raping children, and worshiping the devil—these are the inevitable finale of a society that rejects Christ, the Church, the Empire, sacredness, and honest spiritual labor. Capitalism cannot be anything else.

Today, we are capable of resisting the West only on the basis of the resources that were created in the USSR as the necessary instruments for war with the West—a war for which we prepared for decades. What we did afterward (even after Putin corrected the course that before him had been heading straight into the abyss) can be clearly seen in the fate of two former and recent deputy ministers of defense. Nothing personal—it is simply capitalism. If we accept even a dose of it, we are finished. China manages this poison only by preserving the radical power of the Communist Party. Even there, it remains unclear how long this will last.

If we compare our overall capitalist orientation (which means Westernism in one form or another) with the demand to oppose the entire Satanic civilization militarily (both in its globalist and in its neoconservative, Trumpist version), we arrive at a deep contradiction. One cannot wage war against an enemy while simultaneously selling him the resources to conduct that same war against oneself. They are waging war against us, while we pretend that we scarcely notice it.

The possibilities of the “cunning plan,” in all its variants, have by now been completely exhausted. Something must change—and quickly.

(Translated from the Russian)