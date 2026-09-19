Yukio Mishima has proven that both life and death must have meaning if one wishes to retain one’s honor.
Russian author Dmitry Moiseev and Mainstream Dissident explore the former’s BRAND NEW BOOK on how traditional samurai virtues (bushidō) shaped the life, literature, and politics of Yukio Mishima, one of Japan’s most artistically brutal national figures.
Buy MISHIMA’S FLAME here.
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