Konstantin Malofeev on the cultural and strategic importance of the Russian Arctic region.

At the conference “The Russian North: Civilizational Heritage and the Image of the Future” at the Presidential Academy, they discussed the key threats facing our Arctic region. Everything that was presented in the fundamental report by the Tsargrad Institute, “Russia 2050,” remains relevant for the northern lands and seas.

External threats are increasing. Since Finland and Sweden joined NATO, the Northwest has become a frontline zone, and talk of a blockade in the Baltic Sea is heard daily. Foreign intelligence agencies continue to invest in ethnopolitical separatism, ranging from Finnish-Ugric to Yakut and even the fabricated Pomor movement.

Share

A major internal threat is the loss of the cultural code of the Russian North—that very code that we are all searching for, and which has been preserved precisely there. This is the core of Russian identity, without which there will be no Russia—only a collection of peoples with nothing in common. This is the code of the 17th century, of pre-Petrine Muscovite Russia. It was through Vologda and Arkhangelsk that the main Russian trade with the rest of the world flowed.

In the 18th century, our focus shifted from the north to the west, through the “window cut by Peter” in St. Petersburg. And the Russian North, once a trade route, became a land of monasteries—guardians of Holy Russia.

The Russian code is preserved in the North. The Russian North is not a periphery. It is our memory and soul.

Based on our past, we must build our future. To this end, the Northern Sea Route was conceived over a century ago. We are obligated to revive it in all its glory, for example, as a modern state corporation. It doesn’t matter what it will be called—“Northern Sea Route,” “Rosarktika,” or “Rossever.” The corporation will have the resources to decide where to invest today and where to invest tomorrow, not based on the interests of the regions, but from the perspective of fulfilling the main state task of developing our richest Arctic coastline.

The state task is to create a stronghold in the North, where people can live and work, where there is a core of Russian identity.

(Translated from the Russian)

Share

Leave a comment

New from Multipolar Press!

Alexander Dugin, THE EPSTEIN WARS

Get it here.