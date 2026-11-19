Simon Rorschach examines the return of imperial power politics as China, Russia, and America struggle to divide a multipolar world emerging from the ruins of Western universalism.

The world is being carved up again. Not by gentlemen with maps and cigars, but by three empires whose rulers understand that sovereignty belongs to those powerful enough to defend it. In Shenzhen, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, and Donald Trump confronted the realities of a planet escaping American domination. China and Russia spoke of multipolarity, sovereign equality, and the abolition of global hegemony. The United States spoke the older language of the Monroe Doctrine, claiming supremacy over its own hemisphere while refusing comparable privileges to its rivals. The corpse of the unipolar world is still warm. The three powers are already arguing over what will replace it. Another Yalta? Perhaps. But this time the victors of the previous century are no longer the only powers entitled to rearrange the planet.

Will the three empires forge a new balance of power, or will their rival ambitions plunge the world into another great conflict?