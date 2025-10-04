Karl Richter declares that the true outrage lies not in pro-Palestinian rallies but in a native majority that surrenders its streets and future to others.

In conservative and pro-Israel circles, outrage runs high over the pro-Palestinian mass rallies in German cities, most recently in Berlin. One can certainly view them that way, yet one can just as well take the opposite view, understand the demonstrators’ cause, and even sympathize with it. That is a matter of political standpoint, which is always open to debate. What is beyond debate, however, is this: mass demonstrations by immigrants in our cities are the inevitable consequence of decades of unchecked immigration. The time to raise one’s voice would have been long ago, well before 2015.

This is the real issue: the scandal lies not in the large number of Palestinians or Hamas sympathizers, but in the failure of the native majority population to bring out similar numbers in defense of its own survival in its own land. Even today, this does not happen. Instead, hundreds of thousands of immigrants — most of them dependent on the welfare state — are allowed to parade their imported agendas in the streets. That is the true disgrace. Where are the two million demonstrators against the Merz government’s criminal warmongering? Where are the hundreds of thousands who have finally had enough of illegal immigration and daily migrant crime? Where? They are nowhere to be seen. Weekends off, Oktoberfest, and countless other diversions are considered more important.

No one should be surprised, then, when others step in to fill the vacuum, occupy city centers, and dominate public space. Nature abhors emptiness. Whoever fails to defend his own place — especially in his own house — will inevitably and deservedly be displaced by those who act with greater energy. That is biology. Life, and above all political life, is no retirement home.

(Translated from the German)