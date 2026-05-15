Kenneth Schmidt argues that America’s mounting economic pain is finally shattering the political and financial machinery behind the U.S.–Israeli alliance.

It’s good that the prospect of a recession/depression along with massive world suffering is going to eventually put an end to the strange relationship between the United States and Israel. It is wonderful that the American people have come to the collective conclusion that the informal alliance between the US and Israel is going to end. The sad part is that it need not have had to entail so much pain and suffering.

A couple of days ago, even the fanatical Zionist Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country was planning to wean itself off American money over a ten-year period. Of course, I doubt his sincerity as he is an extremely devious man, but the very fact that he brought the subject up is quite telling. I have long believed that it would have been easier for the Israelis to just take up a collection among the American billionaires. Heck, Larry Fink, head of the financial giant BlackRock could entirely finance the State of Israel and its military with his summer vacation money. Come on! It’s just 4 billion a year, mere “chump change,” as the East Coast US Blacks say. Fink and Miriam Adelson could easily pay more than half, with the rest coming from mere passionate Jewish millionaires. Wealthy Manhattan synagogues could sponsor single warplanes. The latest and best version of the F-15 fighter-bomber costs around 92 million. Imagine a brand-spanking new F-15 with the words “Temple Beth Shalom” painted on the side! I can just imagine some Jewish widow proudly bragging to her friends that “Herman left a brand-new Blackhawk helicopter to the IDF in his will.”

The whole complicated matter of buying members of the US Congress with campaign contributions could come to an end. Keeping them “bought” is a pain in the neck. Sure, they get a little thrill from saddling the goyim with the cost, but Jonathan Greenblatt of AIPAC could take a long vacation. With the huge decline in support for Israel in the last 2 years, he really needs some time off.

Imagine how great it would be for the United States to actually have a foreign policy based on sound strategic principles; on realism. Now, it’s just based on how much money you throw in the direction of politicians. Money for campaigns is the number one priority, especially re-election money. Back in the 80s and 90s I was deeply involved in electoral politics. I spent years trying to get a friend of mine, a good man, into the New Jersey State Legislature. With herculean efforts, me, and a group of young men, got our pal in the State Senate. After attaining his position, I would saunter into his office and say “How’s it going John?” and he would often reply “Good, I’m raising money.” My friend John was a very idealistic man, who sacrificed much, including financially, trying to push New Jersey to the right. Once you get in office though, the emphasis becomes keeping your seat and money for re-election becomes a high priority, maybe even the highest. This is how Jewish billionaires control the US and its foreign policy: campaign contributions. It’s as simple as that.