Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Realist's avatar
Realist
26m

"Once you get in office though, the emphasis becomes keeping your seat and money for re-election becomes a high priority, maybe even the highest. This is how Jewish billionaires control the US and its foreign policy: campaign contributions. It’s as simple as that."

That's the money shot. And here is why: The SCOTUS has passed down egregious decisions that abridge the First Amendment and show contempt for the concept of representative democracy. Buckley v. Valeo, 424 U.S. 1976, and exacerbated by continuing stupid SCOTUS decisions, First National Bank of Boston v. Bellotti, Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission, and McCutcheon v. Federal Election Commission.

These decisions have codified that money is free speech, thereby giving entities of wealth and power total influence in elections.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
2h

(...campaign contributions...)

All time BEST ROI !!!

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