Dear Readers,

Over the past year, Multipolar Press has grown from an ambitious experiment into one of the leading English-language publications devoted to multipolar thought, geopolitical analysis, and cultural commentary. What began as a small independent project has developed into a growing international forum for ideas that are increasingly absent from the mainstream.

As our readership continues to expand, so do our ambitions. We want to publish more original essays, introduce new voices, strengthen our editorial standards, and devote even more time to the careful investigation that these subjects deserve. To support this next stage of growth, we will be increasing subscription prices for new members.

What Is Changing

Beginning August 8, 2026, subscription prices for new readers will change as follows:

Monthly: $5 → $8

Annual: $50 → $80

Current Subscribers Keep Their Rate

If you are already a paid subscriber, nothing changes for you.

Your subscription will remain at $5 per month or $50 per year for as long as you keep it active. This is our way of thanking those who believed in Multipolar Press from the beginning and helped make its growth possible.

One Final Opportunity

If you have been reading our free essays and have been considering becoming a paid subscriber, now is the time.

Upgrade before August 8, 2026, and you will permanently lock in the current rate of $5 per month or $50 per year for as long as your subscription remains active. You will also gain immediate access to our complete archive of subscriber-only essays, along with all future exclusive content.

Thank you for your readership, your trust, and your support. We look forward to continuing to build Multipolar Press into the foremost publication dedicated to the paradigm shift we are all experiencing.

Yours,

Constantin von Hoffmeister

Director, Multipolar Press